 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Will Drew Brees set new QB market next offseason?

Published: Jul 27, 2017 at 02:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

For all of the leverageKirk Cousins has accrued via the franchise tag over the past two years, he might just take a backseat to Drew Brees in setting a new quarterback market next offseason.

While the Saints dodged that unappetizing prospect with an eleventh-hour deal just before last year's season opener, Brees plans to play out his contract this time around.

"Honestly, my mind has not been there at all," Brees said Thursday, via The Times-Picayune. "It's really a non-issue. For me, it's all about this season and how good can we be this season. That's really all I'm focused on right now."

Saints management has yet to approach Brees about a new deal. Perhaps because he is operating with the luxury of a rare contract clause that precludes the use of the franchise tag in 2018, Brees is in no rush to field an offer from the organization.

"I don't expect them to," Brees offered. "I don't really desire them to. I just want to play football. I want to help this team."

Joining forces with Sean Payton in 2006, Brees has spent the past decade rewriting the record books in the friendly indoor confines of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Of the nine 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history, Brees boasts five of them.

As easy as it is to believe the 38-year-old gunslinger will opt to re-sign in New Orleans before he reaches the open market, he has hinted at the appeal of embarking on a recruiting trail akin to Peyton Manning's 2012 tour through Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and Denver.

"I'm just taking it one year at a time, honestly, because I certainly don't want to miss out," Brees explained in January, via The Times-Picayune. "I don't want to overlook any opportunity. I don't want to miss out on any just moment, and I understand that I'm more toward the end of my career than I am the beginning and so time is limited."

Even at Brees' relatively advanced football age, quarterback-needy franchises would line up for the opportunity to pitch woo. Thanks to advances in nutrition, sports science and quick-strike passing attacks, veteran signal-callers are enjoying success much later in their careers.

After watching the 17-year veteran ace this week's conditioning test, Saints teammates marveled at his ability to stiff-arm Father Time.

"Drew is not 38," linebacker Craig Robertson gushed Thursday. "That's just chronological right now. Drew is definitely like 26."

Wide receiver Willie Snead believes his quarterback can match the twilight-year heroics of the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

"Tom Brady is 40 years old and still killing it," Snead said. "I think Drew is just as good as Tom Brady, so I'm not surprised that he's doing it."

Two of Brady's finest seasons came at ages 38 and 39. Returning from a series of career-threatening neck surgeries, Manning breathed new life into the Broncos franchise for four years after signing at age 36.

"I've got a few more (years) at least," Brees vowed on Good Morning Football this past offseason.

If the "King of the Air" is truly intent on exploring his options after the 2017 season, he has the potential to push the high-end quarterback salary to $30 million or more annually.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.