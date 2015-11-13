 Skip to main content
Will Dick LeBeau be back with Titans in 2016?

Published: Nov 13, 2015 at 12:15 AM

As the fallout from former head coach Ken Whisenhunt's firing in Nashville continues, our focus turned to one of Whisenhunt's biggest supporters: Dick LeBeau, the associate head coach / defense.

The 78-year-old is one of the best defensive minds in NFL history. The fact that Whisenhunt got him to come to Nashville in the first place was a major coup considering there were a lot of teams vying for his services after he was let go by the Steelers.

And he has made an imprint. The once-hapless Titans are third in the NFL against the pass, and sixth overall in total yards.

But what happens to him after this season? Is a coach near 80 ready to start anew and begin looking for jobs again after December ends?

"Anyway you look at it, you've go to know you're close to the end," he said in a joking manner, via ESPN.com.

He added: "We're thinking strictly about getting some more wins. I like Tennessee a lot. Hell, I like Nashville. First of all, someone would have to want me, you don't even know if that's the case. But we're just going to focus on doing the best job we can do with our team this year and get as many wins as we can."

Mandating that a new coach keep a defensive coach is always a dicey proposition, though there is a lot to like about being a new head coach and having LeBeau on staff.

For one, there is no concern over LeBeau trying to become a rising star. He's not looking for a head coaching gig.

But in a more practical sense, he's a defensive genius. He's the godfather of the modern zone blitz and as we've seen in Arizona with the combination of Bruce Arians and 77-year-old Tom Moore, there are times when all of this knowledge contributes to success and is not just an example of another old coach stuck in the mud while his tired scheme gets dusted every week.

At the least, LeBeau will be the first candidate interviewed, and he absolutely deserves that.

news

Texans' Hannah McNair on team's active offseason: 'We want to win now'

It's been an offseason of historical proportions for the Houston Texans, and the franchise's latest splash elicited cheers from the McNair family. 
news

QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels among 13 prospects attending 2024 NFL Draft

Thirteen prospects have accepted invitations to the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, which begins on April 25, including QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preparing for all scenarios in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

As the QB-needy Vikings gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talked about Minnesota's position and how he views taking a potential risk in trading up for a quarterback.
news

Jaguars' Josh Allen motivated by personal goals after earning new contract: 'I'm a legacy guy'

After signing a new five-year, $150 million extension, Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen said his motivations of building a legacy have always been bigger than the money he'd earn in the NFL.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans OC Nick Holz sees RBs Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears as 'interchangeable': 'We see it 1A, 1B'

Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz agrees with the assessment that Tennessee's running back duo Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears is interchangeable, giving the offense an added layer of deception.
news

Montez Sweat vows to turn around Bears' fortunes vs. Packers: 'I'm not losing to Green Bay this year'

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat said he plans to turn the tide in what has been a lopsided rivalry against the Green Bay Packers in recent years.
news

Browns rework contract to keep star RB Nick Chubb in Cleveland for 2024 season

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a reworked deal to lower his base salary of $11.75 million with the chance to earn it back via incentives, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers initially thought his career was over after Achilles tear 

Speaking on the "I Can Fly" podcast this week, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he feared that his Achilles injury would have ended his career.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith on his outlook for 2024 season: 'I got everything to prove'

Nevermind that Geno Smith is the anointed starter for the Seahawks, the two-time Pro Bowler is intent on establishing himself yet again in what he views as a never-ending bout for respect.
news

Titans HC Brian Callahan on Will Levis learning new offense, becoming leader: 'He's got a lot on his plate'

Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been handed the reins as the Titans starting quarterback and is tasked with all the responsibilities that go with that spot, along with learning a brand-new system.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice "in regard to a serious bodily injury crash" that took place on March 30 on a Dallas highway. 