Around the NFL

Will Darren Sproles see more time in the slot in 2015?

Published: Aug 08, 2015 at 03:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The goal of every coach is to get his best 11 players on the field. For Chip Kelly that will be tricky in 2015 with a loaded backfield.

DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews should take up at least 80 percent of the tailback snaps this season, so Kelly must find a way to get the shifty Darren Sproles on the field in other areas.

During Eagles training camp, Sproles has seen more time working in the slot.

"Just another versatile player," Kelly said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It's Year 2 for him, so I think he feels really comfortable in terms of what our running backs are doing. So we are just kind of cross-training him like we do some other guys in terms of how do we get our best players on the field and put them in different situations."

Sproles made some big plays for the Eagles last season, but saw just 29 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Getting the shifty playmaker outside the box would add another dimension to Philly's offense, especially when he gets a mismatch against a linebacker.

"We're just trying to get more stuff for me to do," Sproles said. "We're going to get me out wide and stuff like that."

With a lot of mouths to feed in the backfield, Kelly will get creative to ensure all his backs get fed in 2015.

