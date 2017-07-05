Around the NFL

Will Darrelle Revis land with an NFL team in 2017?

Published: Jul 05, 2017 at 02:23 AM

As training camp draws near, a 31-year-old cornerback with seven Pro Bowl nods still toils in plain sight without a team to call home.

Darrelle Revis is currently working out in Florida, according to Bleacher Report. As was expected, the offset language remaining in his Jets contract is keeping him from the playing field. Revis is set to make $6 million this year, meaning that it would not make much financial sense to play for less.

The update, which basically puts Revis in the place we all expected following his separation from the Jets, does little to provide any hope that we'll see Revis soon. As someone who watched him define the persona of a shutdown cornerback during his halcyon days between 2009-2014, I was eager for another chapter. The Revis who slogged to the end of a forgettable Jets season in 2016 with a horde of teammates making excuses for him was not the player we all grew to appreciate.

There are teams absolutely threadbare at cornerback for the upcoming season, though apparently not at the point to offer Revis enough to start generating some serious conversations. The inevitable injury bug could change circumstances, though it would have to be a team willing to spend top dollar on a flier.

It would also have to be a team that plays a good amount of man defense and one that would trust Revis has rebounded from whatever ailed him during last season's debacle.

Given the potential risks and rewards, coaches are almost always inclined to bet on themselves and get a younger player ready. But what if the Revis of old is still there?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk going without a target in Week 1 left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. HC Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Trent Sherfield.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
news

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign? Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball. 
news

Chase Young on Washington win: 'It wasn't pretty, but we got that (expletive) done'

Washington's defense didn't live up to its lofty expectations Thursday, unable to stop Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing offense for most of the night. Big Blue generated points on seven of their 10 possession
news

Joe Judge: Dexter Lawrence's offsides 'not acceptable' but Giants loss not 'on any one player'

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation but an offsides penalty on Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gave him a second chance -- which he nailed -- dropping New York to 0-2. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW