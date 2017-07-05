Will Darrelle Revis land with an NFL team in 2017?

As training camp draws near, a 31-year-old cornerback with seven Pro Bowl nods still toils in plain sight without a team to call home.
Darrelle Revis is currently working out in Florida, according to Bleacher Report. As was expected, the offset language remaining in his Jets contract is keeping him from the playing field. Revis is set to make $6 million this year, meaning that it would not make much financial sense to play for less.
The update, which basically puts Revis in the place we all expected following his separation from the Jets, does little to provide any hope that we'll see Revis soon. As someone who watched him define the persona of a shutdown cornerback during his halcyon days between 2009-2014, I was eager for another chapter. The Revis who slogged to the end of a forgettable Jets season in 2016 with a horde of teammates making excuses for him was not the player we all grew to appreciate.
There are teams absolutely threadbare at cornerback for the upcoming season, though apparently not at the point to offer Revis enough to start generating some serious conversations. The inevitable injury bug could change circumstances, though it would have to be a team willing to spend top dollar on a flier.
It would also have to be a team that plays a good amount of man defense and one that would trust Revis has rebounded from whatever ailed him during last season's debacle.
Given the potential risks and rewards, coaches are almost always inclined to bet on themselves and get a younger player ready. But what if the Revis of old is still there?