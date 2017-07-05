Will Darrelle Revis land with an NFL team in 2017?

The update, which basically puts Revis in the place we all expected following his separation from the Jets, does little to provide any hope that we'll see Revis soon. As someone who watched him define the persona of a shutdown cornerback during his halcyon days between 2009-2014, I was eager for another chapter. The Revis who slogged to the end of a forgettable Jets season in 2016 with a horde of teammates making excuses for him was not the player we all grew to appreciate.