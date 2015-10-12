Around the NFL

Will Charcandrick West take over for Chiefs at RB?

Published: Oct 12, 2015 at 02:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

While the Kansas City Chiefs wait to confirm Jamaal Charles' knee injury is an ACL tear, as feared, the question becomes where to turn at the running back position.

While many lay football fans will automatically assume Knile Davis will take over the role, Charcandrick West has actually been Charles' backup the last several weeks.

After Charles' injury in the second half of Sunday's 18-17 loss to the Chicago Bears, West took 18 snaps, Davis took four, per Pro Football Focus.

West, a second-year back, said he expects both to play if Charles is lost for the season.

"We haven't heard anything," West said, via the Kansas City Star. "They told us -- me and Knile -- we're both going to play, we both have to be ready to step up. We know our big brother went down, so it's time for us to step up."

Prior to this week, coach Andy Reid said West took over the backup role because, in part, he was better in the passing game. Davis hadn't taken an offensive snap in the previous two weeks. Reid insisted after the game that K.C. will run a committee in Charles' absence.

"I'm not saying who is or is not the feature guy, but we need both of them," Reid said. "Both their games are different. We'll just see how that goes. You saw both of them played today, so we'll got back to the drawing board on that and get it right."

West has a leg up and should get the chance to earn the bulk of the carries. He showed flashes in the preseason and averaged 4.4 yards per carry on seven totes in relief Sunday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs will work out former Texans and Browns running back Ben Tate on Tuesday, according to a source informed of the situation. The Chiefs are also bringing in former Saints running back Pierre Thomas for a workout Tuesday.

Whoever gets the call, could struggle. The Chiefs offense went in the tank after Charles exited. Without the game-breaking back to occupy the defense, teams can load up to stop Alex Smith's quick passing attack. We will see if Reid and Smith decide to get further away from their horizontal passing attack now that they don't have Charles to lean on.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald, Packers CB Jaire Alexander make NFC roster for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Aaron Donald and Jaire Alexander are the first players to be revealed on the 2023 Pro Bowl Games NFC roster ahead of the full roster unveiling on Wednesday.

news

Week 15 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson booked in Massachusetts jail in connection to family issue

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked Monday at the Bristol County (Mass.) Jail and House of Correction in relation to a nonviolent family issue, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NFL.com.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has right shoulder sprain, status in doubt for Saturday vs. Cowboys

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday's win over the Bears and it's putting his status in doubt for Saturday's showdown against the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh not prepared to name starting QB ahead of 'TNF' vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh told reporters Monday he isn't prepared to say who will start under center even if Mike White (ribs) is cleared to participate.

news

Packers release veteran WR Sammy Watkins ahead of Monday's game vs. Rams

Sammy Watkins' first year with Green Bay didn't last a full 18 weeks. The Packers are releasing the veteran receiver, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2022 NFL season

The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research. Please note that the following scenarios excludes ones that involve ties.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'

The Bengals shut down Tom Brady and the Bucs in the second half to come away with a 34-23 road win, and CB Eli Apple didn't forget TB12's pregame remarks of Cincinnati's defense.

news

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's Week 15 action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. So no, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football.

news

Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands and into his lap. Jenkins raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 win over Dallas.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, unlikely to play again this season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE