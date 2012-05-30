Will Calvin Johnson topple Larry Fitzgerald in WR rankings?

Published: May 29, 2012 at 11:39 PM

In 2011, Calvin Johnson transitioned from dynamic to dominant. The Detroit Lions wide receiver emerged as one of the game's top offensive threats, but has he shown enough to unseat Larry Fitzgerald as the league's top wide receiver? Daniel Jeremiah will hand out medals to the game's top wide receivers, as well as the best linebackers, on Wednesday.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

Twenty five NFL teams will hit the field field for organized team activities on Wednesday. Be sure to check in to NFL Network's "Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET for live updates from all the action around the league.

Asante Samuel became an afterthought for the Philadelphia Eagles and was dealt in the offseason for a seventh-round draft pick. But the four-time Pro Bowl selection might have landed in the right spot with the Atlanta Falcons. Aditi Kinkhabwala will explain later in the day why a change of scenery might be just what Samuel needed.

The start of summer means the arrival of blockbuster movies, and where better to hear about hit films than on "The Rich Eisen Podcast"? Rich sits down with Jeff Schaffer, who co-wrote "The Dictator" and co-created "The League," and brings in Jim Mora for movie rankings.

The first half of "The Top 100: Players of 2012" is complete. Who will rank among the game's 50 best? Tune in to NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET to see the players slotted from 41-50, and stick around for the reaction show at 9 p.m. ET.

Todd Haley got off to a rocky start in Pittsburgh when he took over for Bruce Arians, a favorite of Ben Roethlisberger. But the quarterback and the new coach now are on the same page. Bucky Brooks will take a look at how Haley will leave his mark on the Steelers' offense.

Five specials highlighting the Pittsburgh Steelers are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs June 2 on NFL Network.

Happy birthday to Bears legend Gale Sayers, who turns 69 on Wednesday, and to Falcons OL Sam Baker, who turns 27.

