Will Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin play in Week 1? 'I don't think any of us know that yet'

Godwin's 2021 campaign ended in Week 15, forcing him to miss the Buccaneers' final three games of the regular season, along with their postseason run. He still turned in a career-high 98 receptions and his second career 1,000-yard season. With his knee injury coming as late in the season as it did, it would not be a huge surprise for him to miss the opener, but it might well be a decision that's still to be determined this week.

"It's all gonna come down to feel," Godwin said. "Cause I understand what I'm capable of doing on the field when healthy. But I also understand what I'm capable of pushing through."

There's also a question of timing. Godwin missed the final stretch of the season and a playoff run that extended to the NFC Championship Game. He was still the team's leading receiver (by 24 catches) and frontrunner in receiving yardage. Is it worth it to get back a little quicker for the opening of the season, or to a run a more cautious route in the hopes of increasing the odds that he lasts throughout the end of the campaign?

"In the grand scheme of things, I don't think it matters that much," said Godwin of making it back for Week 1. "I would love to be there for the entire season, but I think what's more important is being there for the second half of the season. Being there for what I missed last year."

Heading into his age-26 season, Godwin should have plenty of seasons ahead of him, but he underscored making the most intelligent decision on his road back to the gridiron.