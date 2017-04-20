Will Browns trade up over Bills to get Mitch Trubisky?

"The Bills pick No. 10 and then the Browns' second pick is No. 12. There is the thought process that the Bills want Mitchell Trubisky from North Carolina, that if they pick a quarterback, (he) would be their top quarterback," Rapoport said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "And he also may, in fact, be the Browns' top quarterback. If the Browns want this guy, they'll have to leapfrog the Bills. You start to look at where that actually can be. The Carolina Panthers at No. 8 -- I would not be surprised if they were willing to move back. What about the Bengals at No. 9? Could there be an intra-division trade between the Browns and the Bengals helping each other out? Maybe that's a little far-fetched, but that's what everyone is looking for in the first round."