Will any new tight end challenge the legacy of Tony Gonzalez?

Published: Jan 24, 2013 at 04:05 AM

MORE NFL AM VIDEOS

Tony Gonzalez, after 16 seasons, is set to retire as one of the most decorated players -- arguably the best -- to ever play tight end. Will any of these young tight ends challenge his records?

Body of work? No one will come close. Hey, Jimmy Graham is only 11,260 yards behind. Think about that. That's 11 1,000-yard seasons, which, by the way, is 10 more than he has right now.

Gonzalez's greatest legacy is his durability. I believe Graham, of any of these tight ends, has a shot. Gifted and plays in a pass-happy offense with Drew Brees.

You say Graham hasn't been injured? The kid's played three seasons. Check out Antonio Gates. He didn't miss any significant time until his eighth season. He's only 6,000 yards behind Gonzalez.

Graham already came three receptions shy of tying Gonzo's single-season receptions record of 102. In three seasons, he has 25 touchdowns. Gonzo had 15.

Don't even bring up Gronkowski. Mr. Touchdown has 38 scores in three seasons. But again... so what? He's also started missing games.

He missed more this year -- at the ripe old age of 23 -- than Tony Gonzalez did in 16 seasons. Plus, whose records will Gronk be breaking after Tom Brady retires? Goodnight.

Word up to that. Gronk and Aaron Hernandez have been hurt and Brady's shelf life isn't long. That's why Graham is the dude. Same hoops background as Gonzo too. Records were made to be broken.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of seven Emmys won for NFL Media

"Good Morning Football's" Sports Emmys win for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily was one of seven Emmys hauled in by NFL Media on Tuesday.

news

Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan is expected to be named the Steelers' new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put trade talks on hold.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW