Will 2017 be Thomas Davis' final season with Panthers?

The star linebacker tandem of Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis fueled the Carolina Panthers' three consecutive NFC South titles from 2013 to 2015.
As Davis reaches the twilight years of his brilliant career and coach Ron Rivera holds Kuechly out of game action due to concussion concerns, it's natural to wonder how long the dynamic duo will remain intact.
Davis was forced to confront his football future at a recent charity event when his daughter raised her hand and asked, "Why aren't you around more?"
After Monday night's victory over the Washington Redskins, Davis clarified comments from ESPN's game broadcast that he's "seriously contemplating retirement" as a result of that question from his daughter.
Although he understands that he "can't play this game forever," Davis told Black and Blue Review that he has no plans to hang up his cleats.
"Right now, I feel like I'm still playing at a high level," Davis explained. "I feel like I'm still contributing to this team. As long as I can do that, I want to play."
Davis is signed through the 2017 season. If he turns in another good season at age 34, would he consider playing in 2018 and beyond?
"I don't know. We'll see," Davis said. "If the team is willing to have me for longer, then I'll be willing to stay as long as my body allows me."
After a decade as one of the NFL's most underappreciated stars, Davis finally earned an overdue Pro Bowl selection last season. He's still playing at a high enough level to inspire belief that the league's premier linebacker duo can lead Carolina back to the top of the NFC South again in 2017.