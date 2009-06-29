Will 2009 bring a return on Bears' Hester experiment?

But the Bears envision Hester following the path of four-time Pro Bowler Steve Smith of the Carolina Panthers. The eight-year veteran earned a Pro Bowl berth as a returner during his rookie season and has since emerged as one of the league's top receivers. He led the league in receiving yards per game last season, and he earned a rare triple crown (he led in receiving yards and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns and receptions) in 2005. The feisty receiver's unbelievable combination of speed, quickness and running skills makes him an impossible guard. He has carried the Panthers' passing game since emerging as their top receiving threat in 2003.