Wilkerson's ordeal highlights perils of free agents in uncapped year

The vast majority of this class is over 30, with most players facing the stigma of age, slowed productivity or injury concerns. Only nine of the 235 players currently set to hit the market (barring the scant possibility of a new labor agreement before the March 5 deadline) are under 28, and only one of them is of any distinction (Houston's Dunta Robinson, who could get franchised for the second straight year). There are just 34 players aged 28 or younger who could possibly hit the market, though some of those, like New England's Vince Wilfork, are likely to be re-signed or franchised as well, further limiting the youth of this group.