Wilford sprains knee during practice, return expected soon

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 02:11 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver Ernest Wilford sprained his left knee during practice Tuesday and had to be helped off the field.

The team called the injury "minor" and said he was expected back later in the week, but Wilford was scheduled to have an MRI exam.

"To even think about not having him would be a big hurt to the team," teammate Dennis Northcutt said.

Wilford hurt his knee when he got tangled with a defender. He was on the ground for several minutes, then had to be helped to the sideline. He was later carted to the locker room.

A fourth-round pick from Virginia Tech in 2004, Wilford has 96 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns. He moved past former first-round picks Matt Jones and Reggie Williams on the depth chart this spring and has maintained a starting spot since.

"Ernest is having a great camp," quarterback Byron Leftwich said. "You understand the type of player Ernest is. Hopefully, we can get some good news and he will be back out there."

