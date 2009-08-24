Wilford's contract terminated by Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have given up on their experiment with Ernest Wilford at tight end -- or anywhere else.
Wilford's contract was terminated Monday. The Dolphins also waived running back Anthony Kimble, nose tackle Joe Cohen and linebackers Orion Martin and Tearrius George. Receiver Chris Williams was waived injured.
Wilford, Miami's biggest free-agent bust since the Bill Parcells regime took over, moved from receiver to tight end this year. He caught a 33-yard touchdown pass against Jacksonville's reserves in the exhibition opener but had no catches in the second preseason game Saturday.
Wilford made only three catches for 25 yards last season after signing a four-year contract for $6 million guaranteed.
