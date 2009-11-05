Wildcat might have been tamed, but formation still has claws

"When we face a traditional offense, you don't account for the quarterback (as a ball-carrier)," said Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith, whose team opened the season with a 19-7 win against the Dolphins, a game in which Miami ran just three plays out of the Wildcat for 4 yards. "Basically, in the majority of schemes, you want the quarterback running the football because you get an opportunity to hit him. Basically, you're accounting for him as someone to hand the ball off to someone else. That's why when people play against the run with an eight-man front you have an extra defender that's unblocked. Now (with the Wildcat), they're giving the snap to someone who can distribute the ball with a handoff but also can run the ball, so you get a disadvantage on defense in terms of the numbers.