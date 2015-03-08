Wild weekend: Takeaways before free agency

There was no more tacit understanding from agents and reporters to stay away from saying a deal was all but "done." Ndamukong Suh, Frank Gore, Torrey Smith, Jeremy Maclin and Orlando Franklin are some of the free agents that appear to be accounted for. Smith said goodbye to Ravens fans in advance for his expected trip to the NFC West. Former Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell took it one step further, saying on the record he was headed to Philadelphia. (His agent tried to backtrack on Twitter.) It will be interesting to see if the league office has any reaction to all the early deals.