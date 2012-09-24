 Skip to main content
Advertising

Wild games abound in NFL as Week 3 goes into OT

Published: Sep 23, 2012 at 08:20 PM

Join "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET for Monday's first roundup of a wild Week 3 in the NFL that featured three overtime games, a couple of stunning upsets, an answered Hail Mary and a quarterback losing a piece of his ear. Get a head start on the day's football buzz with NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap Monday:

» Our experts pick their favorite moment from what had to be the most exciting regular-season Sunday in years.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 31-30 win over the New England  Patriots in Week 3 on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» Aditi Kinkhabwala reports from Baltimore on a -- you guessed it -- wild, down-to-the-wire Sunday night clash between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

» Jeff Darlington reports from Denver, where the Houston Texans staked their claim as the new best team in the NFL.

» Daniel Jeremiah checks in with his Week 3 takeaways, including a look at the NFC's lone unbeaten teams the Atlanta Falcons and the surprising Arizona Cardinals.

» The performance of the replacement referees continued to come under heavy scrutiny in several games on Sunday, as errors were made in timeouts and penalty yardage.

» Will the Seattle Seahawks make it two straight home upsets when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET? NFL.com's Chad Reuter has a "Monday Night Football" lookahead.

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the Oakland Raiders' 34-31 win over the Pittsburgh  Steelers in Week 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

» How will the Minnesota Vikings' upset of the San Francisco 49ers play out in this week's NFL.com Power Poll? Don't forget to check in with NFL.com first thing Tuesday morning to see how our experts rank all 32 teams.

» It's not too late to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

» Happy birthday to Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, who turns 26 on Monday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Charles Davis 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Rams among 6 teams to pick quarterbacks in top 20

In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles Davis projects six quarterbacks will be selected before teams get through the first 20 picks. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.