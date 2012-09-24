Wild games abound in NFL as Week 3 goes into OT

Join "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET for Monday's first roundup of a wild Week 3 in the NFL that featured three overtime games, a couple of stunning upsets, an answered Hail Mary and a quarterback losing a piece of his ear. Get a head start on the day's football buzz with NFL Network.
Here's what else is on tap Monday:
» Our experts pick their favorite moment from what had to be the most exciting regular-season Sunday in years.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 31-30 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.
» Aditi Kinkhabwala reports from Baltimore on a -- you guessed it -- wild, down-to-the-wire Sunday night clash between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.
» Jeff Darlington reports from Denver, where the Houston Texans staked their claim as the new best team in the NFL.
» Daniel Jeremiah checks in with his Week 3 takeaways, including a look at the NFC's lone unbeaten teams the Atlanta Falcons and the surprising Arizona Cardinals.
» The performance of the replacement referees continued to come under heavy scrutiny in several games on Sunday, as errors were made in timeouts and penalty yardage.
» Will the Seattle Seahawks make it two straight home upsets when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET? NFL.com's Chad Reuter has a "Monday Night Football" lookahead.
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay
will re-air the Oakland Raiders' 34-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
» How will the Minnesota Vikings' upset of the San Francisco 49ers play out in this week's NFL.com Power Poll? Don't forget to check in with NFL.com first thing Tuesday morning to see how our experts rank all 32 teams.