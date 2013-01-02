Wild Card Weekend: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Redskins

Redskins' secondary: It isn't so much that Seattle puts up a boatload of passing yards (they actually rank 27th in that category). Rather, their efficiency and ability to finish drives are what make them such a scary matchup for Washington's leaky defense. Nobody put up more points in the last five weeks of the season than the Seahawks. Wilson, meanwhile, has thrown 16 touchdown passes while getting picked off just twice in his past eight contests. If the Redskins want to give RG3 a chance to get it done on offense, they must be incredibly disciplined and consistent for all four quarters in their pass defense -- something they haven't done very well at times this season.