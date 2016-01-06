Around the NFL

Wild Card Weekend preview: Steelers-Bengals

Published: Jan 06, 2016 at 04:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The backstory

The well-advertised backstory is grim for the Bengals when it comes to January football.

Four consecutive postseason berths have led to four straight playoff losses for a Marvin Lewis-led team desperately looking to flip the script on Saturday night. "It's time to right the ship," Lewis told reporters. "You know, exorcism."

That's what makes this matchup tricky for Cincinnati. After roaring out to an 8-0 start and winning the AFC North weeks ago, the Bengals are 4-4 over their last eight games and facing a team that has largely owned them inside the division for years. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin holds a 13-5 advantage in games against Lewis, with Pittsburgh winning four of the last five.

The Steelers are seen by many as the favorite because they'll roll out Ben Roethlisberger, while the Bengals are saddled with AJ McCarron. It's a no-brainer, right? Wrong. These Bengals bring a defense to the table that ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (17.4), a mere tenth of a point behind The Legion of Boom.

Besides, Big Ben has been all over the map of late, tossing two-plus picks in three-straight games for the first time since 2006. The turnovers are concerning, especially with running back DeAngelo Williams set to miss the game with a foot injury. Roethlisberger, though, has the ability to explode at any time -- making this offense very tough to prepare for.

Which version of Ben we get on Saturday will determine whether the Bengals finally slay those playoff demons or simply add another grisly chapter to this tale of horror.

Under pressure

AJ McCarron, QB, Bengals: Saturday was supposed to be Andy Dalton's redemption. Badgered endlessly for his 0-4 playoff record, Dalton roared out of the gate at an MVP-level for a weapons-rich offense that looked primed for a Super Bowl run. Today, Dalton's fresh out of a cast on his broken throwing thumb, tossing lefty in practice and highly unlikely to play. We're not writing off McCarron, though, not after seeing coordinator Hue Jackson show so much trust in his second-year passer. With six touchdowns to two picks, McCarron hasn't been afraid to throw downfield to wideout A.J. Green and his fellow playmakers. With a lower pick percentage than Dalton, the former Alabama star isn't a massive downgrade from The Red Rifle, but McCarron still has just three starts to his name.

Fitzgerald Toussaint, RB, Steelers: With Williams still wearing a boot, coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that his club is game-planning with an eye toward starting another running back. Toussaint got the nod in Cleveland after Williams went down and barely made a blip on the radar. The team also has former Jaguars back Jordan Todman, but the duo has combined for just 22 reps all season. Losing Williams would strip the Steelers of a valued pass-protector and put the Steelers in the same precarious place they were during last year's playoff loss to Baltimore: Without Le'Veon Bell or a feasible fill-in, a scenario that ended Pittsburgh's season.

Matchup to watch:

Steelers receivers vs. Bengals secondary:

Everyone's talking about Pittsburgh's hyper-leaky secondary, but Cincy's defensive backfield is in for a stiff test of its own against a Steelers offense that ranks top-five in both total and scoring offense for the first time since 1979.

Still, it hasn't been an easy few weeks for Big Ben, throwing six picks over his past three games, including four against the Browns and Ravens, a pair of shoddy secondaries.

Throw that all away, though. If Roethlisberger and wideout Antonio Brown get in a groove, the Steelers have the power to litter the field with chunk plays and points through the air. Roethlisberger's 328.2 passing yards per game this season are the third-most in NFL history, while Pittsburgh joins Arizona as the only two teams in 2015 to house three receivers with 700-plus yards. Brown, Markus Wheaton and Martavis Bryant did the deed for the Steelers, but Bryant is on the hot seat after he vanished in recent weeks and absorbed some very public tough love from Roethlisberger on Tuesday.

The Bengals counter with a talented secondary filled with three first-round picks in Adam Jones, Leon Hall and Dre Kirkpatrick. Allowing just three touchdowns through the air over the past six weeks, Cincy also has the benefit of a stout run defense and a frisky pass rush led by Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins, whose combined 24.5 sacks as a duo rank behind only Houston's J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus (29.5).

The focus on McCarron makes sense, but it's Cincinnati's defense that has a chance to alter the course of this game and deliver the franchise's first playoff win since 1990.

Mind-blowing stats:

For the Bengals, the magic number is 21. When scoring 21-plus points this season, Cincinnati is 11-1. Their record is just 1-3 when they score under 20. ... Roethlisberger struggled in his two games against the Bengals this season, throwing one touchdown to four picks as the teams split their season series. Those issues extend to Antonio Brown, who averaged 67.0 yards in two games against the Bengals and 146.5 yards per tilt against everyone else. ... Location matters: The Steelers are 4-4 away from Pittsburgh, averaging 22.3 points per game with a minus-7 turnover differential. They are 6-2 at home, scoring 30.6 points per tilt with a plus-9 turnover differential. Will Saturday reverse the trend?

Prediction:

There's an eerie similarity to when these two teams met in their only other playoff engagement back in 2005. That game saw Big Ben guide a sixth-seeded Steelers team past a Bengals club that played almost the entire game without Carson Palmer after he was lost on Cincy's second snap. That Steelers club went on to win three playoff road games and Super Bowl XL.

This Bengals team should not be overlooked, but I always tilt toward the quarterback position in the playoffs. McCarron has fared well, but look for Big Ben to make his share of game-changing throws to Brown and friends. The Steelers All-Pro receiver has been completely uncoverable of late and has the ability to fry any secondary in the league. Losing Williams would be a major loss for Pittsburgh, but the NFL's top stars shine in games like this, and Roethlisberger and Brown will be the two finest playmakers on the field come Saturday.

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cincinnati Bengals 20

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb hoping to return in time to play against Steelers

The Browns got an inspiring performance from backup RB D'Ernest Johnson in Week 7. Star Nick Chubb, who's hoping to return this week after missing the past two games, said watching Johnson thrive was something he was delighted to witness while away.
news

La'el Collins spending time at guard for Cowboys after return from suspension

La'el Collins' return from suspension includes additional practice work -- and a chance to appear in a different position. ﻿Terence Steele﻿ took over at RT for Collins during his absence and appears set to retain his starting job.
news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' 5-2 start: 'We're not satisfied'

In the aftermath of an emphatic 41-17 win over the Ravens on Sunday that shook up the perception of these new-age Bengals, Joe Burrow has made it known that Cincinnati isn't resting upon any laurels or rejoicing in a 5-2 start. 
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potentially season-ending shoulder surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is set to undergo shoulder surgery next week that could potentially end his season. Watt suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Texans.
news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to play Chargers after 'bittersweet' departure

After seven games with the Patriots, Hunter Henry is heading back for a Southern California homecoming Sunday to face the Chargers, who Henry played for his first five seasons.
news

NFL teams can now interview head coaching candidates during last two weeks of season

Teams are now allowed to interview a candidate for a head coach position during the final two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the employer club. The interview can be virtual, and once the employing team gives consent, the candidate will be able to interview for any open head coach role.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Texans trading former Pro Bowl RB Mark Ingram back to Saints

Mark Ingram is headed back to his original NFL home. The Texans are trading the veteran running back to the Saints, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. Ingram spent the first eight years of his career in the Big Easy.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Packers

J.J. Watt is out of Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, the team announced. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on trade rumors: 'I don't not feel wanted'

Last week, Dolphins HC Brian Flores was the one saddled with the responsibility of dispelling rumors involving Miami's purported interest in Texans QB ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. This week, it was ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s turn to answer questions about his uncertain future with the Dolphins.
news

Teddy Bridgewater on 3-4 Broncos: 'It's not time to panic, but it almost is'

Despite Denver's recent struggles, which includes an offense that's scored just 16 points per game and a defense allowing 25.3 points per game since Week 3, Teddy Bridgewater﻿ says there is no panic in the locker room.
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis frustrated over when he learned of Jon Gruden emails

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed his displeasure Wednesday with the timing of when he learned of Jon Gruden's emails, which led to Gruden's resignation as head coach Oct. 11.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW