Wild Card Weekend preview: Steelers-Bengals

AJ McCarron, QB, Bengals: Saturday was supposed to be Andy Dalton's redemption. Badgered endlessly for his 0-4 playoff record, Dalton roared out of the gate at an MVP-level for a weapons-rich offense that looked primed for a Super Bowl run. Today, Dalton's fresh out of a cast on his broken throwing thumb, tossing lefty in practice and highly unlikely to play. We're not writing off McCarron, though, not after seeing coordinator Hue Jackson show so much trust in his second-year passer. With six touchdowns to two picks, McCarron hasn't been afraid to throw downfield to wideout A.J. Green and his fellow playmakers. With a lower pick percentage than Dalton, the former Alabama star isn't a massive downgrade from The Red Rifle, but McCarron still has just three starts to his name.