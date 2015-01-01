Wild Card Weekend preview: Lions-Cowboys

Sunday's game is at home, but history favors this Cowboys team that went a perfect 8-0 on the road this season: Four of the five other teams to finish the year with an 8-0 road mark went to the Super Bowl. ... Dallas scored an outrageous 41.3 points per game in December. Over the past 50 years, only the Broncos of September 2013 (44.8), the Patriots of October 2007 (43.4) and the Rams of October 2000 (42.5) have averaged more. ... This season, Romo became the first signal-caller in Cowboys history with 10-plus touchdown passes and zero picks over a three game stretch in a single season. ... Murray's 12 games with 100-plus rushing yards this season set a record for Dallas, topping Emmitt Smith's 11 such outings in 1995. ... Sunday will mark the eighth game pitting the NFL's leading rusher against the league's top run defense. The defense has won five of seven including three straight.