Wild Card Weekend preview: Chiefs-Texans

Since Week 8, the Texans have held five of nine opponents (Titans twice, Bengals, Saints, Jaguars) to exactly six points. ... Over that span, they are the only team in the bottom third on offense with a positive point differential (+71). ... The Texans are the seventh team since 1950 to start four or more quarterbacks in a season and make the playoffs. The 1984 Bears are the only one of that group to win a playoff game. ... DeAndre Hopkins is the only player in NFL history to post a 100-yard receiving game under four different quarterbacks in the same season. ... Houston's backfield trio of Alfred Blue, Jonathan Grimes and jitterbug Akeem Hunt have averaged a combined 5.4 yards per carry over the past month, as the coaching staff caters to each back's strengths. ... The Texans' third-down defense (28.5 percent conversion rate) is the best the NFL has seen since the 2003 Titans. ... Since the sack became an official statistic in 1982, J.J. Watt and Reggie White are the only players with at least 17.0 sacks in three different seasons. ... Watt has 101 QB hits over the past two seasons. Since that statistic was first tracked in 2006, Jared Allen is the only player to amass 100 QB hits over a three-year span. ... Houston finished in last place in Football Outsiders' metrics for special teams.