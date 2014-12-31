Wild Card Weekend preview: Cardinals-Panthers

Arizona's 73 points in the final six weeks of the season are the least by any playoff team since 1936. ... They have managed just four offensive touchdowns in the last 27 quarters (75 drives) combined. ... They are 8-1 when gaining at least 330 yards and 3-4 when gaining fewer. ... Their rushing average of 3.29 yards per carry is the lowest in the league and tied for the sixth-lowest by a postseason team since 1980. ... The Cardinals were 4-4 on the road this season, allowing more points (19.9) than they scored (18.4). ... Larry Fitzgerald's 117.5 receiving yards per game is the highest total in history. ... Arizona's defense has held 13 of 16 opponents to 20 points or fewer. They are also the only team in the NFL to surrender at least 500 yards in four different games. ... A testament to Arians and Bowles, no team lost more 10-game starters from 2013 to 2014 than Arizona.