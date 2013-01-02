Wild Card Weekend: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has made the most career postseason field goals (45) in NFL history. ... Vinatieri will be playing in his 25th postseason game, which will be the second-most all time, behind only Jerry Rice (29). ... Luck will be the first quarterback selected with the first overall pick to start a playoff game as a rookie in the common draft era (since 1967). ... Thirty-six players on the Colts' 53-man roster were not with Indianapolis in 2011. ... Reed has picked off eight passes in the playoffs, more than any other active player. ... In eight postseason contests, Rice has surpassed the 100-yard mark just twice.