Wild Card Weekend, coaching moves in spotlight

Published: Jan 01, 2013 at 08:31 PM

Keep up with all the latest coaching news and get a head start on Wednesday's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier joins us to talk about his team's rubber match against the Green Bay Packers in this weekend's NFC Wild-Card Game.

NFL Replay will re-air the Washington Redskins' 28-18 victory over the Dallas  Cowboys from Week 17 on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» Tune into NFL Network's "Around the League Live" at 5 p.m. ET to hear some playoff talk from Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. And don't miss an all-new edition of "Sound FX" at 10:30 p.m.

» Aditi Kinkhabwala has a preview of Saturday's rematch of last season's AFC Wild-Card Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans.

» Kim Jones checks in with the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare to visit the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in the other AFC wild-card contest.

» Albert Breer discusses Saturday night's Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers clash at Lambeau Field.

» Jeff Darlington previews Sunday's capper to an intriguing Wild Card Weekend, as the hot Seattle Seahawks take on the even hotter Washington Redskins.

» Bucky Brooks has bad news for some of the worst teams in the NFL: There are no quick-fix QBs in this year's draft.

Happy birthday to Arizona Cardinals safety Rashad Johnson, who turns 27 on Wednesday.

