Wild Card Weekend, coaching moves in spotlight

Keep up with all the latest coaching news and get a head start on Wednesday's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier joins us to talk about his team's rubber match against the Green Bay Packers in this weekend's NFC Wild-Card Game.
» Aditi Kinkhabwala has a preview of Saturday's rematch of last season's AFC Wild-Card Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans.
» Kim Jones checks in with the Indianapolis Colts as they prepare to visit the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in the other AFC wild-card contest.
» Albert Breer discusses Saturday night's Minnesota Vikings-Green Bay Packers clash at Lambeau Field.
» Jeff Darlington previews Sunday's capper to an intriguing Wild Card Weekend, as the hot Seattle Seahawks take on the even hotter Washington Redskins.
» Bucky Brooks has bad news for some of the worst teams in the NFL: There are no quick-fix QBs in this year's draft.
