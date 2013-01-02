Wild Card Weekend: Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans

Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals: Before the Bengals' Week 16 game in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese pulled his young charge aside. "If you can't get past the Steelers and Ravens, you're going to have to get used to being the step-child for a long, long time," Zampese told him. In Week 16, Dalton beat the Steelers. In Week 17, Dalton played a half and the Bengals' makeshift lineup took out the Ravens' subs; afterward, a confident Dalton wasn't saying anything about a cheapened win. Still, it's been an up-and-down sophomore season for the signal-caller, and pressure is what he'll face from the Texans' formidable pass rush. Houston defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is one of the game's best; getting past Phillips would mean checking off another huge box for Dalton.