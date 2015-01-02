Wild Card Weekend Cheat Sheet

Bryant has been one of the most dominant receivers over the totality of the season -- behind only Antonio Brown in my book. His 16 touchdown receptions led the NFL. He totaled 88 receptions for 1,320 yards. Few have the combination of strength, size, athleticism and hands to make the catches Bryant routinely snags. He is a matchup nightmare for any secondary and could have his way with a smallish Lions unit that will be preoccupied trying to stop DeMarco Murray. Detroit has been picked apart by some good quarterbacks (Drew Brees, 342 yards; Tom Brady 349 yards). Against the Patriots, Detroit had no answer for Brady and the quick passing attack. If the Cowboys run is stymied early, look for Tony Romo to switch gears without a hitch.