Wild Card Sunday's 'NFL GameDay Final'

Wild Card (1/9/11) - Quotable from
NFL GameDay Final on NFL Network
(Airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET)
"Next week we'll watch two of the young greats that are coming up in this league between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan."
"Two of the best running quarterbacks were featured today."
"This is just the first of many playoff games that this guy is going to win. He just got his first one and look out."
-- Steve Mariucci on Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-16 win
"That's straight intimidation. You have a half of an inch to go and you pitch the ball. That's what they think of the Ravens defense."
"We have talked about this for quite awhile: when will Flacco take over this team? It's been Ray Lewis' team for quite awhile, but now he is playing like the quarterback they drafted and the quarterback they wanted."
-- Michael Irvin on Baltimore QB Joe Flacco, who threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 30-7 over the Kansas City Chiefs
"He can go the distance anytime."
-- Steve Mariucci on Kansas City RB Jamaal Charles, who had 82 yards rushing and one touchdown in a 30-7 loss to Baltimore
"Indy will find more players and put them around Peyton that will get it done. I don't know if you can say a window's closed on a guy like Peyton Manning."
"Wine gets better with time and I think Peyton Manning is just that. He's like an offensive coordinator playing."
"To make a name for yourself, you've got to win the clutch. You've got to win in fourth quarter comebacks, you've got to win in overtime, you've got to put a drive together."
-- Steve Mariucci on what it takes to be a great quarterback
"That's where you're defined as a quarterback."
"Shocker of the season."
"Vince Young still has a lot of football in him. If he can get with a coach that believes in him, that he believes [will] believe in him, I think he'll show up and play well."
-- Michael Irvin on Tennessee QB Vince Young
Additional exclusive video clips from Sunday's NFL GameDay are available on NFL.com. Click on the video segments. These videos include:*
Let's Go Primetime: Deion Sanders counts down the top 10 performances from Wild Card weekend.
Wild Card Remix: The best plays from Wild Card weekend.
Baltimore's Todd Heap:Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap discusses his team's 30-7 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with the NFL GameDay Final crew.
Baltimore-Pittsburgh Preview: The NFL GameDay Final crew previews the Divisional matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Moments of Victory: The moments of victory from each Wild Card matchup.
And many more Wild Card weekend game highlights and postgame video only on NFL.com
11:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.: NFL GameDay Final
Host:Fran CharlesAnalysts:Deion Sanders, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin
NFL GameDay Final is the definitive exclamation point on Sundays providing unlimited highlights of all the games, plus post-game press conferences, interviews from the field and locker room, audio captured throughout the day and expert analysis.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive Internet home of NFL videos and NFL Network.