Wild Card round Playoff Challenge fantasy picks

Not only do I think the Steelers and Rams have good shots at making it all the way to Super Bowl LII but stacking their offenses in Playoff Challenge could give me a scoring bonanza. Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell were the top scoring fantasy rushers, Antonio Brown finished 4.5 points behind DeAndre Hopkins among wide receivers, but missed pretty much the final three games with an injured calf. It was a close call for me between Ben Roethlisberger and Jared Goff, but I sided with the veteran who threw multiple touchdowns in seven straight games with an average of 313 yards per game to close out the season. The only wild card in my lineup is Rob Gronkowski. With so few elite fantasy tight ends in this playoff picture, I opted to go with Gronk and hope he plays at least two games in the postseason.