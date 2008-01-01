Wild Card Round player rankings

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated December 31. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
Quarterbacks
- *Matt Hasselbeck SEA vs. WAS (Note: X-rays on right wrist were negative.)
- *Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs. JAC (Note: Sat out the season finale with a sore ankle.)
- David Garrard JAC at PIT
- Philip Rivers SD vs. TEN
- *Jeff Garcia TB vs. NYG (Note: Hasn't played much or well since the back injury.)
- *Todd Collins WAS at SEA (Note: Almost no chance that Jason Campbell takes over this week, as Collins is 4-0 since the injury.)
- Eli Manning NYG at TB
- *Vince Young TEN at SD (Note: Quad injury knocked him out in the third quarter against the Colts, and Kerry Collins rallied the Titans for the win. Collins also played well in an earlier start against the Texans - is there a tough decision to be made if Young is healthy enough to go?)
Running Backs
- LaDainian Tomlinson SD vs. TEN
- Fred Taylor JAC at PIT
- *Earnest Graham TB vs. NYG (Note: Rested a sore ankle in Week 17.)
- Najeh Davenport PIT vs. JAC
- Clinton Portis WAS at SEA (Note: Finished the season on a roll.)
- *Brandon Jacobs NYG at TB
- *Shaun Alexander SEA vs. WAS (Note: Wrist injury no longer appears to be a problem. His ability to run effectively, on the other hand, remains in doubt.)
- LenDale White TEN at SD
- Maurice Jones-Drew JAC at PIT
- *Maurice Morris SEA vs. WAS
- *Michael Pittman TB vs. NYG
- *Reuben Droughns NYG at TB
- *Ahmad Bradshaw NYG at TB (Note: Sat out Week 17 with a calf injury.)
- *Michael Turner SD vs. TEN
- Greg Jones JAC at PIT
- Ladell Betts WAS at SEA
- Chris Brown TEN at SD
- *Darren Sproles SD vs. TEN
- *Michael Bennett TB vs. NYG
- LaBrandon Toefield JAC at PIT
- Gary Russell PIT vs. JAC
- Chris Henry TEN at SD
Wide Receivers
- Bobby Engram SEA vs. WAS
- Hines Ward PIT vs. JAC (Note: Sat out Week 17, but no apparent lingering injury.)
- *Plaxico Burress NYG at TB (Note: Ankle appears to be fine.)
- *Joey Galloway TB vs. NYG (Note: Sat out with a shoulder injury in Week 17, but should play against the Giants.)
- Reggie Williams JAC at PIT
- Chris Chambers SD vs. TEN
- Santonio Holmes PIT vs. JAC
- Santana Moss WAS at SEA
- *D.J. Hackett SEA vs. WAS (Note: Was able to hold up for the season finale (ankle), catching four passes for 41 yards.)
- Justin Gage TEN at SD
- *Ike Hilliard TB vs. NYG (Note: Sat out Week 17 with a knee injury, should play this week.)
- *Nate Burleson SEA vs. WAS
- Ernest Wilford JAC at PIT
- *Deion Branch SEA vs. WAS (Note: Scratched in Week 17 with a calf injury, but should play this week.)
- Roydell Williams TEN at SD
- Amani Toomer NYG at TB
- Vincent Jackson SD vs. TEN
- Dennis Northcutt JAC at PIT
- Steven Smith NYG at TB
- Antwaan Randle El WAS at SEA
Tight Ends
- Antonio Gates SD vs. TEN
- Heath Miller PIT vs. JAC
- Alex Smith TB vs. NYG
- Chris Cooley WAS at SEA
- Marcedes Lewis JAC at PIT
- Kevin Boss NYG at TB
- Jerramy Stevens TB vs. NYG
- Bo Scaife TEN at SD
- Will Heller SEA vs. WAS
- Marcus Pollard SEA vs. WAS
Kickers
- Josh Brown SEA vs. WAS
- Nate Kaeding SD vs. TEN
- Josh Scobee JAC at PIT
- Jeff Reed PIT vs. JAC
- Matt Bryant TB vs. NYG
- Rob Bironas TEN at SD
- Lawrence Tynes NYG at TB
- Shaun Suisham WAS at SEA
Defenses
- Seattle vs. Washington
- San Diego vs. Tennessee
- Tampa Bay vs. New York Giants
- Jacksonville at Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville
- New York Giants at Tampa Bay
- Washington at Seattle
- Tennessee at San Diego