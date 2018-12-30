Around the NFL

Wild card, divisional round playoff schedule announced

Published: Dec 30, 2018 at 01:30 PM

The road to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta (Sunday. Feb. 3) is officially set and features a prime-time Wild Card Weekend showdown in Texas.

The NFL announced the complete playoff schedule on Sunday night with dates and times for the wild card and divisional contests.

Below is the full schedule (all times Eastern):

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 5

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 12

AFC No. 4/5/6 seed at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

NFC No. 3/4/5 seed at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Jan. 13

AFC No. 3/4/5 seed at New England Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC No. 4/5/6 seed at New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. (FOX) 

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 20

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

