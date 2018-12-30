Wild card, divisional round playoff schedule announced

The road to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta (Sunday. Feb. 3) is officially set and features a prime-time Wild Card Weekend showdown in Texas.
The NFL announced the complete playoff schedule on Sunday night with dates and times for the wild card and divisional contests.
Below is the full schedule (all times Eastern):
Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, Jan. 5
Sunday, Jan. 6
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 12
Sunday, Jan. 13
Championship Sunday
Sunday, Jan. 20
NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. (FOX)
AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)