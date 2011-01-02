Wild-card and divisional playoff schedule released

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the wild-card playoff games and divisional playoff games:
Wild-card weekend
Saturday, Jan. 8
NFC: New Orleans at Seattle (NBC), 4:30 p.m. ET
AFC: N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis (NBC), 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 9
AFC: Baltimore at Kansas City (CBS), 1 p.m. ET
NFC: Green Bay at Philadelphia (FOX), 4:30 p.m. ET
Divisional playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15
AFC: Indianapolis or Kansas City or Baltimore at Pittsburgh (CBS), 4:30 p.m. ET
NFC: Seattle or New Orleans or Green Bay at Atlanta (FOX), 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 16
NFC: Philadelphia or Seattle or New Orleans at Chicago (FOX), 1 p.m. ET
AFC: Kansas City or Baltimore or N.Y. Jets at New England (CBS), 4:30 p.m. ET
In the divisional playoffs, the division champion with the best record in each conference will host the lowest-seeded wild-card survivor. Once teams are seeded for the playoffs, positions do not change:
American Football Conference: 1. New England (14-2, AFC East champion), 2. Pittsburgh (12-4, AFC North champion), 3. Indianapolis (10-6, AFC South champion),4. Kansas City (10-6, AFC West champion), 5. Baltimore (12-4), 6. New York Jets (11-5).
National Football Conference: 1. Atlanta (13-3, NFC South champion), 2. Chicago (11-5, NFC North champion), 3. Philadelphia (10-6, NFC East champion), 4. Seattle (7-9, NFC West champion), 5. New Orleans (11-5), 6. Green Bay (10-6).
The AFC (CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET) and NFC (FOX, 3 p.m. ET) championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 23.
The 2011 Pro Bowl (FOX, 7 p.m. ET) will be played on Sunday, Jan. 30 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, one week before Super Bowl XLV takes place at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 6 (FOX, 6:30 p.m. ET).