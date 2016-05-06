Wife of Will Smith accepts MBA on his behalf

Racquel Smith, the wife of deceased former New Orleans Saints player Will Smith, accepted on the behalf of her late husband an MBA he earned from the University of Miami on Thursday.
Will Smith was part of the inaugural class of MBA graduates in a program for artists and athletes. This was one of the first public appearances for Racquel Smith since she was shot twice on April 9 during an incident that involved the shooting death of her husband.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap also graduated from the program, and took footage of the entire night: