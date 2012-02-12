Wife of Chargers' Harris dies suddenly at age 29

Published: Feb 12, 2012 at 03:57 PM

The wife of San Diego Chargers defensive tackle Tommie Harris passed away Sunday evening in Oklahoma after suffering a stroke or a brain aneurysm, the team confirmed Monday.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported the story, citing a family friend.

Ashley Harris was 29 years old. The couple was married in January, according to the Sun-Times, and have two children. They delivered their second child less than six months ago.

"The Chargers family is saddened by the sudden loss of one of our very young members," the team said in a statement. "Tommie Harris' wife Ashley was just 29 and leaves behind a loving husband and two young children. Our prayers are with the Harris family during this most difficult time."

Harris, 28, played for the Chicago Bears from 2004 to 2010. He had 13 tackles and three sacks in 2011, his first season with the Chargers. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and has earned three trips to the Pro Bowl.

Several members of the Bears were in Oklahoma to offer Harris support, according to the newspaper. The Bears sent condolences to Harris via the team's official Twitter feed.

