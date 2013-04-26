Wide receivers catch on big in draft's third round

After a first round that was light on skill position players, there was quite a bit more fantasy relevant action in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft. While we still didn't see a lot of quarterbacks come off the board, there were runs on receivers and, surprisingly, tight ends. Fantasy owners might not find a lot of immediate value in these picks, but there could be some sleeper prospects among them.
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 63): The run on tight ends continued into the start of the third round with Kelce. But for all of his athletic ability, he lands on a roster that already boasts Anthony Fasano and Tony Moeaki. It will be tough for him to break into the rotation.
Mike Glennon, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 73): Glennon was drafted to push Josh Freeman after the Bucs starter took a step back last season. While the tall signal-caller could light a fire under Freeman, it would be a major surprise if he takes any meaningful snaps for Tampa Bay next season.
Terrance Williams, WR, Dallas Cowboys (No. 74): Williams is likely insurance for the oft-injured Miles Austin. But that doesn't mean he can't work into the rotation (remember how Kevin Ogletree started last season?). However, don't expect to see the rookie getting targets ahead of Dez Bryant or a healthy Austin.
Keenan Allen, WR, San Diego Chargers (No. 76): Allen finds himself facing some tough competition if he wants to see any significant playing time. with Danario Alexander, Vincent Brown, Malcom Floyd and Robert Meachem already entrenched in San Diego, it might take an injury or two for Allen to get on the field.
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Buffalo Bills (No. 78): Just another weapon for the Bills to use in the passing game. Goodwin drew conparisons to Tavon Austin and could find himself getting work as a slot receiver for Buffalo in 2013. He may have very limited use for fantasy owners, though.
Markus Wheaton, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 79): Wheaton adds more speed to a receiving corps already loaded with it. However, with Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders pretty locked in as the top two options in the passing game, Wheaton's best hope will be to work as a slot option. He'll have a tough time finding his way onto fantasy rosters this year.
Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins (No. 85): Reed is a talented player with the football in his hands, but with Fred Davis back in action for the Redskins, it could be tough for Reed to see targets. His struggles as a blocker could make it hard for him to see snaps as well.
Stedman Bailey, WR, St. Louis Rams (No. 92): The Rams found West Virginia receivers to be so nice, they drafted one twice. After taking Tavon Austin in the first round, St. Louis selected his running mate in the third round. Yes, Brandon Gibson is gone ... but Chris Givens and Brian Quick are still there. Even if the Rams re-create The Greatest Show on Turf, there won't be enough targets to go around.
Knile Davis, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 96):Jamaal Charles is the undisputed No. 1 running back in Kansas City. Cyrus Gray is likely his No. 2. That doesn't leave a lot of room for Davis. Even if he overtakes Gray, Davis wisn't likely to see enough touches to give him any real fantasy value.