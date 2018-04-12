Wide receiver relocations: Sammy Watkins to benefit from move

Nelson is one of my favorite receivers in the league, and he doesn't get enough credit, in part because he played with Aaron Rodgers. Instead of, "Wow, what a great route by Jordy," it was, "Dang, what a throw by Rodgers." Nelson will turn 33 in May, but that's not going to impact him from a production standpoint. He'll be the quiet killer in Jon Gruden's offense, and his consistency will make him Derek Carr's safety net. Nelson's a productive player who shuts up and shows out, but it'll be interesting to see him playing with a QB who's not Rodgers. My projected numbers for 2018 will top what he did a year ago, but in general, Nelson's best days are behind him. *2018 prediction: 950 receiving yards and nine TDs. *