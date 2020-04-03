Wide receiver relocations: DeAndre Hopkins to soar on Cardinals

The Texans' offense is going to really struggle without Hopkins. He provided an enormous threat, game in and game out -- it's very hard to picture what this unit will look like without him. If Will Fuller can stay healthy and stretch the field, Cobb should be able to put up comparable numbers to his 2019 production in Dallas. I think it'll be challenging season for the Houston offense -- and the unit could really go south if Fuller can't stay on the field.