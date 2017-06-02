Why you should root for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This was kind of like a fever dream for me. I've been to the last nine Super Bowls, but this -- in which the Bucs smashed the Raiders, 48-21 -- was the best I've ever been to. You have to understand, I grew up in Southern California, where you were either for the Rams or the Raiders -- and I wasn't for the Raiders. This was pretty awful for a long time, because Raiders fans can be pretty obnoxious. So, to be in the stadium when said Raiders fans got their comeuppance was pretty great. Think of your annoying friend who supports a really great team that wins all the time and lets you know about it -- and now think about how great you'd feel if that team lost. That was Super Bowl XXXVII. So I'll always love the Bucs for that.