Why you should root for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Easy. Jerome Bettis. Never led the NFL in rushing. Or rushing touchdowns. But he went to Notre Dame, played for a popular team and went into television after his retirement. So, he's in the Hall of Fame. He did pile up some numbers, which is more attributed to his longevity (definitely admirable) than his domination of the game. He's like the opposite of Swann. Numbers, but nobody ever thought of him as one of the best of his era. Think of the running backs he played with. Barry Sanders. Emmitt Smith. Curtis Martin. Marshall Faulk. LaDainian Tomlinson. Terrell Davis. Marcus Allen. Nobody would take Bettis over any of them, which is how the Hall of Fame should be measured. He's like the Steelers version of Shaun Alexander. Nice player. Nice guy. (I guess -- well, Shaun is.) But not a Hall of Famer. Hey, sometimes it's fine just to be a good NFL player. Not everybody needs to end up in the Hall.