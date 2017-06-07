Why you should root for the Los Angeles Rams

Plus, there is a lot of excitement building here. They have a young, enthusiastic head coach in Sean McVay, which is awesome. After all, the retread route isn't always the best option. (I mean, unless it's Phil Jackson. That worked out well for L.A. But then again, Pat Riley was a 30-something wonder with a cool hairstyle who led L.A. to the promised land.) And the Rams are a lot closer to competing than everybody wants to give them credit for. I mean, Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator makes them instantly credible. (Again, don't forget to follow him on Twitter, because he is awesome.) It would be pretty cool if the Rams were ever to win it all out of Southern California. And that new stadium looks like it'll be amazing -- no matter when it opens.