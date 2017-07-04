Why you should root for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Here's the thing: I really grew to love the Jaguars fan, and I would consider myself invested in the team. They remind me of what it was like being an L.A. Kings fan or L.A. Angels fan back in the day. A lot of folks would talk [expletive] about my teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s when things weren't go very well, but it only made it sweeter when those teams won (Angels in 2002, Kings in 2012 and 2014). There might not be a ton of Jaguars fans nationally -- not like the Cowboys or Patriots -- but I defy you to find fans who are more into their team, especially without the return other fans have gotten so far. These guys are hardcore. They are my people, even though I haven't set foot in Jacksonville in over 24 years. But, I am certain that their time is coming soon.