Why you should root for the Chicago Bears

You should be a Bears fan. It's actually a lot of fun. Now, there hasn't been a lot of winning recently, but that just means we are due. We have Howard. (Perhaps we can be best friends one day.) The defense, as mentioned above, is really starting to come around. I know neither Glennon nor Trubisky is at the top of the NFL right now, but there is some hope there. And that's the cool thing. Hope. I remember when Cutler first came to the Bears. There was a lot of optimism. And heck, we did get to the NFC Championship Game, only to lose to the [expletive] Packers. Oh man, I forget what my point is. Oh, yes! There is hope for the future of this team.