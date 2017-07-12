Why you should root for the Buffalo Bills

And I've long thought about what that would be like. I mean, I went through four years of high school without a girl talking to me. But this seems like something else. And my two older sisters were much older than me. Speaking of my formative years, I remember one time the parents took us to Disneyland because my dad's company had bought out the place. It was cool, except for one thing: I wasn't tall enough to ride the cool [stuff] like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad or Star Tours. While my dad was taking my sisters on those rad rides, my mom was trying to convince me to go on Small World. (And if you know anything about me, you know I not only refused to ride Small World, but also vowed to never (and I mean NEVER) ride Small World in my life. A vow I kept until I stated taking my daughter, Ahsoka, to Disneyland.)