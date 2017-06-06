Why you should root for the Arizona Cardinals

There have been a lot of dark years for the franchise -- like, most of them. I know, the team made a miracle run to the Super Bowl a few years back. And there were some good teams in the 1970s, when the organization played in St. Louis. But to find a time when the Cardinals won a championship, you have to go all the way back to 1947, when the Chicago Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 28-21, in a game they still talk about on the South Side. (They don't, actually. My dad used to tell me stories about going to Bears and Cardinals games at Comiskey Park. He said he would sit in the Cardinals section to cheer on the Bears, which kind of explains why I'm such a contrarian. But it also points out that the Cardinals were like Chicago's version of the Clippers.) The Cardinals were awarded the 1925 NFL Championship because the Pottsville Maroons were suspended. Yeah! Go squad!