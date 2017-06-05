 Skip to main content
Why you should root for ... Guides to NFL fandom

Published: Jun 05, 2017 at 12:36 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Interested in rooting for one of the NFL's 32 teams -- but don't know where to start? Adam Rank has you covered with this ongoing series, which will present a handy guide to becoming an instantly rabid fan of each organization in the league. Click on the divisions below for completed entries:

NFC SOUTH

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000811044/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-atlanta-falcons)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

NFC WEST

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000812926/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-seattle-seahawks)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

NFC EAST

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000814491/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-dallas-cowboys)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

NFC NORTH

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000815483/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-green-bay-packers)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

AFC NORTH

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000817053/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-pittsburgh-steelers)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

AFC SOUTH

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000817450/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-indianapolis-colts)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

AFC EAST

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000818516/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-new-england-patriots)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

AFC WEST

![](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000820037/article/why-you-should-root-for-the-denver-broncos)CLICK IMAGE FOR TEAM GUIDES.

