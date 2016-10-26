Why Ty Montgomery should remain a WR in fantasy

» James Starks rather surprisingly missed practice the Wednesday before Green Bay's Week 6 game against the Cowboys. All of a sudden he had knee surgery that Sunday and was out multiple weeks.

» Eddie Lacy, who injured his ankle in Week 5, was practicing on limited reps and his ankle seemed "good" as of that Thursday, and he gritted his way to 71 total yards against the Cowboys. After playing on the injured ankle, by Tuesday it became clear he would miss several weeks (including Thursday night). He later landed on IR.

» The team quickly made two roster moves, trading for Knile Davis and promoting undrafted rookie Don Jackson from the practice squad. However, with minimal time to prepare either back, they couldn't turn to them for a featured workload in Week 7.

» Making matters worse, Jackson saw work early against the Bears but injured his hand in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game (after seeing roughly 20 percent of the snaps). The team worked in Davis late, but would have been foolish to trust him with valuable snaps when the game was still competitive.