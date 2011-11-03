Why Titans' Johnson will never be CJ2K again

It's ridiculous to think the money hasn't had an impact on Johnson. Smelling a potential holdout after '09, the Titans gave him $2.5 million to make him happy last season. Then he held out again until signing his $53.5 million deal, including $30 million of it guaranteed, just before the season. He's doing pretty well. It's only natural to reach a pinnacle in your life you never thought you'd get to -- an unattainable goal -- and when you get there, you sit around and take it in for awhile. Everyone does it. Whether it's conscious or not, it happens. You don't have the same drive to work as hard as you did, and you coast a little bit during this time.