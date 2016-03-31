Why there are no true shutdown corners today; my top five CBs

5) Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs: The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year is already earning rave reviews inside league circles for his competitiveness, savvy and versatility as a CB1. The No. 18 overall pick from last April possesses a rare combination of size, agility and stop-start quickness that allows him to suffocate opponents utilizing bump-and-run, bail or off technique. In addition, Peters displays the instincts and football IQ to quickly diagnose route combinations and anticipate throws in his area. Consequently, the ultra-confident playmaker is able to squat on routes or clue the quarterback from depth. As a result, he tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions and registered 26 passes defensed as a Year 1 starter. Those numbers represent remarkable production for a young player still learning the nuances of the CB1 role on a playoff team. Although I could be jumping the gun in anointing Peters as the NFL's next great corner, I had an AFC defensive coordinator tell me that the Pro Bowler is the only young defender in the game with the potential to eventually carry the "shutdown corner" moniker, based on his talent and versatility.