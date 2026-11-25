EAGAN, Minn. -- Primetime losses lead to an additional layer of disgust. They are showcase games, played under a spotlight. They're chances to prove to the world that you are who you thought you were.

The Minnesota Vikings didn't do that Sunday. They're feeling the effects.

However, all is not lost. One regular-season clunker against the current Super Bowl-favorite San Francisco 49ers shows just what it will take to reach the mountaintop.

The Vikings still have a 92 percent chance of making the postseason, according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator. There are also multiple reasons to think better performances are ahead.

Ahead of a crucial seven-game stretch, let's examine some cases for optimism and close on two inarguable subjects of concern.

Kirk Cousins has considerably raised the floor of the offense

No NFL trade deadline move seemed so necessary. The Vikings acquired Cousins as a life raft for their offense, and the early returns are positive.

Already, Cousins has established a rhythm for Minnesota's passing attack. He anticipates throws at the intermediate level. He places passes with accuracy. His sack avoidance is much improved from Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, which keeps the offense on schedule.

These variables lift the unit to a more respectable and reliable level. Minnesota's passing success rate, yards per play, EPA per play and explosive play rate have all improved with Cousins in the driver's seat.

"He's such a pro, and he's such a grinder," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. "Things that maybe he's unfamiliar with early on in the week, you just always feel confident with his preparation and work ethic that, by the end of the week, he's going to have it locked down."

Perhaps the segment of the game that best captures his impact is on third down. In the first nine weeks of the 2026 season, the Vikings ranked near the bottom of NFL offenses in third-down conversion rate and efficiency in third-and-long situations. In Cousins' two games, the team has faced 25 third downs, the most in the NFL. The Vikings have earned first downs at a 52 percent clip in those spots, about 20 percent higher than in their first eight games.

Coach Kevin O'Connell has said in the past that the Vikings don't want to live on third down. Deceptive third-down coverages create variance. At the very least, viability here offers the offense a chance to continue drives. That's how the Vikings accumulated more time of possession in their previous two matchups, which is imperative to the formula that maximizes their defense.

The 49ers' offensive plan will be difficult to mimic

On Sunday, San Francisco's offense shredded Minnesota's defense. Coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged as much on Tuesday.

"They tried to get a lot of guys out in the route, got the ball out quickly and got into some spaces," Flores said. "There's a lot of teams that do that. We'll likely see more, so we've got to do a good job being able to rush and cover, pressure, mix coverages and win the spaces on the field that we want to win. That's really what it boils down to."

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's passing chart reveals the spaces Flores highlighted. From condensed formations, Purdy plucked at the hashes and numbers from 5 to 15 yards. The majority of his completions were made in under 2 1/2 seconds, according to Next Gen Stats, and all eight of his quick attempts to the middle of the field resulted in successful plays. Pre-snap motions pushed the Vikings' coverage players wider. They also masked who and where some of the non-offensive line pass protectors were situated.

Replicating San Francisco's approach will require several ingredients. The opponent must have a quarterback resolute enough to decipher the defense and make smart and accurate throws. It must also have an experienced and talented offensive line capable of walling up against the Vikings' interior pressure. Even tight end George Kittle held up one-on-one against edge rusher Dallas Turner.

In the case of the 49ers, incredible personnel was paired perfectly with a savvy plan. The Vikings may now further mix underneath coverages and play tighter to routes as a more consistent changeup against similar strategies.

The schedule remains favorable

There are no easy weekends in the NFL, but there are levels to the difficulty. The Vikings are emerging from a four-game stretch against four playoff-caliber teams: the Lions, Bills, Packers and Niners. The forthcoming stretch features a drop-off. Minnesota ranks ahead of five of its final seven opponents in DVOA, an all-encompassing metric that accounts for strength of schedule.

Specifically, the Vikings defense will face lesser quarterbacks. It gets Michael Penix Jr. this weekend, Bryce Young next weekend and likely Tommy DeVito the week after that. Two NFC North showdowns with Detroit and Chicago will be immense tests. But the Vikings should also have the advantage against the Commanders and Jets in weeks 16 and 17.

Hosting five of the seven games during the finishing stretch warrants a mention, too. The Vikings' only home loss of the season was in Week 9 to the Bills in what was statistically one of the worst quarterback showings in the NFL this season.

As of Tuesday, Minnesota has a 92 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 59 percent chance of playing in a wild-card game, according to The Athletic's simulator. Winning their next three games would essentially guarantee a postseason berth. It would also generate nearly 50-50 odds for the Vikings to host a wild-card game, a possibility largely dependent on how the team performs in its final divisional matchups.

The Vikings have been mostly healthy

The early losses of left guard Donovan Jackson and tight end Josh Oliver this season hurt the Minnesota offense. Jackson's absence affects space in the run game. Oliver's injury makes it more difficult for the Vikings to dictate the personnel terms to defenses.

More recently, the Vikings have been without receiver Jordan Addison. The 24-year-old has only 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown in seven games played this season. But his rapport with Cousins -- and the lack of consistent winners opposite superstar receiver Justin Jefferson (besides tight end T.J. Hockenson) -- is why the Vikings drafted him in the first round in 2023.

Addison underwent surgery on his injured thumb last week. O'Connell said he is not likely to return Sunday against the Falcons, but he could be back in the next couple of weeks. His inclusion would add a touch of explosiveness, especially on early downs in play-action opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Vikings defense should get cornerback Isaiah Rodgers back even sooner.

To this point, the durability on the defensive side is integral to the group's dominance. The more the Vikings have to dip into the depth of their defensive line and linebackers, the harder it will be to maintain the in-game malleability and overall potency.

So, what is worth worrying about?

There are two areas worth discussing: Christian Darrisaw's availability and continued inefficiency in the run game.

Darrisaw, whom the Vikings trust on an island at left tackle, exited Sunday's game with a right shoulder injury. He returned, then left again. The 27-year-old also missed the team's Week 5 game in New Orleans with a concussion. Last season, Darrisaw moved in and out of the lineup while still recovering from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered in 2024.

In short, Minnesota needs him to be available. Darrisaw's backup, Ryan Van Demark, requires extra help on the left side. Supplying it leaves the interior of the offensive line more susceptible. Darrisaw's role in the run game is also massive for a team that continues to struggle to find an identity on the ground.

The Vikings spent most of the offseason focusing on zone running concepts. Some of their more beneficial gains have come on more designer schemes, be it wham blocks or pin-and-pull attempts. Also, only the Bengals' running backs have forced fewer missed tackles this season than the Vikings' (35). Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has forced 81 missed tackles on his own.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.