FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Unless the New England Patriots are still in postseason contention in January, Drake Maye's season is probably done, thanks to a broken fibula he suffered two Sundays ago in a loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany.

Without their do-it-all quarterback, the Patriots are down to two healthy signal callers on the 53-man roster (backup Tommy DeVito and third-stringer Behren Morton) -- and none on the practice squad. And, slim as their playoff hopes may seem, this 5-5 team is not giving up on the season.

Given that, New England seems like the kind of team that might have interest in Daniel Jones, who was cut by the Indianapolis Colts last Friday. Sure, the 29-year-old Jones is a flawed quarterback. But he's still a former first-round pick with plenty of starting experience and some nice moments sprinkled throughout his eight-year career.

But neither the Patriots nor any other team put in a waiver claim for Jones on Monday. And if you listen to coach Mike Vrabel, it doesn't sound like they're interested in Jones, even now that he's free to sign with any team.

"I don't think that's something that's going to happen here in the next few days," Vrabel said Monday of adding another quarterback.

Here's why.

For starters, even if Jones is probably slightly better than DeVito, the team doesn't seem to feel like the gap between them is so wide that it's worth putting Jones through a crash course on an offense DeVito already understands well. The coaching staff has worked with DeVito for a year. The staff appreciates his work ethic and has been impressed by some throws in preseason games.

Now, the Patriots want to roll with the backup-level quarterback they know -- and, crucially, the one who knows their system -- over the one they don't.

"Tommy's our starter," Vrabel said. "We're excited about that, good preseason, and Tommy's improved. Last game, I think that being thrown in there, he had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on. …

"And so starting with those things and managing the offense and being able to get us in and out of the huddle on the right plays and just get into a flow and a tempo. And I think that some of the things that we saw in training camp, a lot of those guys that he'll be out there throwing to are some of those guys that he worked with in training camp. So I think that there's some carryover there."

But that institutional knowledge is not the only reason. Jones probably doesn't have a chance to be the starter for many teams. His next job might have to be as a backup. So why don't the Patriots seem to be interested in Jones for a role like that?

It's partly because they want to develop Morton, a seventh-round rookie, into a player who can be Maye's backup in 2028 (after DeVito's two-year contract expires). And they view these next seven weeks as a golden opportunity to speed up Morton's progress.

That leaves the Patriots as one of the few NFL teams with only two healthy quarterbacks. Most teams opt for at least three to divvy up scout-team reps in practice and take advantage of the NFL's rule allowing the designation of an emergency third QB on game days.

But the Pats are rolling with two because it'll mean ample work -- and, ideally, development -- for Morton.

"I think that this is also a great opportunity for Behren to improve … in that regard of running the show team and doing those things," Vrabel said.

The Patriots aren't entirely out of it either, even if Maye's injury was another crushing blow during a disappointing season.

Their overly hopeful, extremely optimistic possibility for a playoff berth goes something like this: In the next seven games, the Patriots have to play four really good teams (the Bills, Vikings, Chiefs and Broncos) and three really bad teams (the Chargers, Jets and Dolphins). Even with Maye out, and even if wide receiver A.J. Brown misses multiple weeks, they'll enter those three games with a good shot to win. Sweep all three, and New England is at eight wins on the season.

In the pillow fight that has become the AFC's wild-card race -- where the Steelers (6-4) and Browns (6-4) are the Patriots' top competitors for the last two wild-card spots -- nine wins might be enough to get into the postseason. So that means winning the three games they are supposed to and eking out an upset against one of those four good teams (maybe against the Vikings at home on a short week?).

Then, if they can get to nine, the hope is that Maye will be ready to return from his broken leg as the playoffs begin. And with their starting quarterback back in the lineup, the Patriots could pull off an upset against a division champion in the wild-card round.

Yes, it's unlikely. But heading into a game against the Chargers, the Patriots are trusting DeVito to guide them down that path.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.