Why the Denver Broncos will win Super Bowl 50

Denver's coordinator improves defenses wherever he goes. It was impressive to hear him emphasize all week how the Broncos believe in fitting their scheme around the roster. That isn't a major challenge with so much talent in Denver, but Phillips has plenty to do with it. He was whispered about this week as the best defensive coordinator in NFL history, and it's not a crazy thought. He's lived and breathed football from the cradle on, growing up under legendary coach Bum Phillips, who Chris Wesseling chronicled in last summer's excellent "Luv Ya Blue!" longform. Phillips was masterful against the Patriots, using a swath of combination-man coverages to swallow up Patriots wideouts and confuse Brady. Tommy Boy barely threw a good pass in the first half, with the game film showing that Denver's defensive sets put New England in a bind. The chess match between Phillips and Carolina play-caller Mike Shula promises to be a gem.